Body of teenage girl found stuffed inside barrel on the back of ute in Brisbane

A suspected murderer is on the run after the body of a teenage girl was found stuffed inside a barrel on the back of a ute south of Brisbane.

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Missing teenager Larissa Beilby

Police are hunting for a man who fled from a property at Buccan in Logan when they went to investigate a missing person on yesterday afternoon.

He fled in a black ute with a barrel loaded onto the tray. Police were able to track it to a mobile home park at Stapylton, 20 minutes away, where officers found the badly decomposed body inside the barrel.

Nine News says there are fears the body belongs to missing 16-year-old Larissa Beilby, who has not been seen for two weeks. 

The man was able to get away once again, and police believe he's now driving a silver Holden Commodore with the registration 966WKB.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach the man, but have not confirmed reports he is armed.

It's understood police know the victim's identity, and that she was not (not) from the area where Wednesday's drama played out.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mark White said the man who fled in the ute was at the centre of the murder investigation, but it's possible other people were involved.

"It's hard to say whether we're looking at one person, or more persons," he told reporters.

Police have doorknocked people at the mobile home park in Silky Oak Crescent, Stapylton, where the ute and body were abandoned.

Chris Anthony saw the damaged vehicle parked strangely at the property.

"The car was just there. I didn't know there was a body in there," he told the Seven network.

"The car was pretty smashed up, the glass was broken. It was pretty bad."

Resident Damien Smith has told the Gold Coast Bulletin the ute had "like a burnt bonnet on it or something wrong with the front end".

"It was strange. Then all the police turn up and we're thinking, what' s going on here? We don't normally find dead bodies here. There's only three or four houses here on the street."

