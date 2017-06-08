Body pulled from London's River Thames during search for man missing since terror attack

Police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found last night downstream from the bridge.

The force says formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas' next of kin have been informed.

If confirmed, Mr Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured.

Mr Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Sunday morning.

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Mr Thomas might have been thrown into the river.

Mr Thomas' girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

It comes after the siblings of a 39-year-old banker said their brother was one of the eight people killed in the London attacks.

Ignacio Echeverria was last seen lying on the ground near London Bridge after he confronted the assailants with a skateboard. His sister Isabel wrote on Facebook yesterday: "My brother Ignacio tried to stop some terrorists and lost his life trying to save others."

Mr Echeverria's elder brother Joaquin has told the AP that a diplomatic process had begun for relatives to see the victim's body and to eventually take him back to Spain.

Mr Echeverria was originally from Spain and worked in the British capital as a financial risks analyst for HSBC.

Yesterday, Spain had urged British authorities to speed up the identification of the dead and wounded in the London Bridge attacks to spare families more suffering.