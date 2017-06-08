 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Body pulled from London's River Thames during search for man missing since terror attack

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the terrifying attack during early morning raids.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found last night downstream from the bridge.

The force says formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas' next of kin have been informed.

If confirmed, Mr Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured.

Mr Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Sunday morning. 

Police said earlier that witness accounts suggested Mr Thomas might have been thrown into the river.

Mr Thomas' girlfriend was struck and seriously injured by the van.

It comes after the siblings of a 39-year-old banker said their brother was one of the eight people killed in the London attacks.

Ignacio Echeverria was last seen lying on the ground near London Bridge after he confronted the assailants with a skateboard. His sister Isabel wrote on Facebook yesterday: "My brother Ignacio tried to stop some terrorists and lost his life trying to save others."

Mr Echeverria's elder brother Joaquin has told the AP that a diplomatic process had begun for relatives to see the victim's body and to eventually take him back to Spain.

Mr Echeverria was originally from Spain and worked in the British capital as a financial risks analyst for HSBC.

Yesterday, Spain had urged British authorities to speed up the identification of the dead and wounded in the London Bridge attacks to spare families more suffering.

Spain's government says it is "deeply saddened" after receiving confirmation by British authorities that Mr Echeverria was among the victims.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:20
2
Whatever you do today won't be as cool as what this guy achieved.

Watch: Mad skills! Jamaican man nails absolutely perfect exit from water slide

00:29
3
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

00:31
4
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


5
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 1st June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR reach to the first mark in race five of Round Robin two of the America's Cup Qualifiers. Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz For editorial news use only NO AGENTS

High winds postpones America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda


02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.

01:37
National has climbed in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, to be nearly ten points ahead of the centre-left bloc.

National hits six-month high in latest poll as Labour fails to make gains, Green Party slips

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll puts National on 49 per cent.

00:45
Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's Bermuda conditions and fans shouldn't 'be too stressed'.

Video: Team NZ's nosedive will cost Peter Burling 'a bit of money for pizzas' for shore team's repair job

Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's conditions in Bermuda.

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ