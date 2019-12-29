Body of missing man found as Cyclone Sarai lashes Fiji's southern islands

The body of a man has been found in Fiji after he went missing in a river during Tropical Cyclone Sarai.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The maximum winds at its centre are up to 120 kilometres per hour, with momentary gusts to 170 kilometres per hour, hitting the southern island groups.

read more Over 1900 people in evacuation centres as Cyclone Sarai rages on in Fiji

Two people have now died during the storm, after an 18-year-old drowned while swimming yesterday.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation reports the body of a man, in his late 40s, was recovered in Naivucini, north of Suva inland on the main island Viti Levu.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The FBC says villagers helped police search for the man, and it's believed he was swept away by strong currents when crossing a river yesterday.

Another person is in hospital after being hit by a falling tree.

Cyclone Sarai continues to bring storm force winds and rain to much of Fiji.

Visible infra-red satellite imagery of Cyclone Sarai as it churns down the west coast of Fiji. Source: Supplied

The category two cyclone is moving eastsoutheast over Fiji's southern islands.

The cyclone has been affecting Fiji for the past 36 hours, bringing widespread flooding and some damage.

Meanwhile, the Tonga Met Service is forecasting that winds will lift from this evening as the cyclone moves toward Tonga's Ha'apai and Vava'u group.

Category 2 Cyclone Sarai is forecast to cross Fiji into Tonga this weekend. Source: Supplied