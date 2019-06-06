Body of lost Queensland toddler found in dam

A toddler has been found dead in a dam, days after he wandering off at a vast, remote cattle station on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.



The body of Ruben Scott was found by divers in the large dam near the homestead at Koolatah Station this afternoon, police say.



Ruben had been last seen by his mother Natasha Scott at 5.44pm on Tuesday, sparking frantic race against time to find the little boy.



His family, police officers, SES crews and about 20 people from neighbouring properties searched for the boy on foot, horseback and motorbike.



Seven helicopters and heat-seeking drones crisscrossed the 170,000sq km station.



On Thursday, police told the toddler's family that too much time had passed for the two-year-old to have survived. Police divers were flown in to search the dam.



Today, Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson vowed searchers would not give up looking for Ruben to give closure to his family.

Hours later, Ruben's body was found.



The property backs onto a lagoon and the Mitchell River, east of Kowanyama, on the western side of Cape York Peninsula.



Insp Henderson and Mr Scott both thanked the volunteers and emergency personnel who joined the search over 180,000 hectares.

