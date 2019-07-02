Body found in London garden after stowaway fell from Heathrow-bound plane

A stowaway fell from the undercarriage of a jet as it approached Heathrow Airport after a nine-hour flight from Nairobi, landing in a south London garden, police and airline officials said today.

The Metropolitan Police force said the body of an unidentified man was found in a residential garden in south London's Clapham area yesterday, and it's believed he fell from a plane.

He has not yet been identified. Police said a post-mortem would be held to determine the cause of death.

Kenya Airways said police traced the body to its Nairobi-London flight. A bag, water and food were discovered in the plane's landing-gear compartment after it landed.

The airline called the death "unfortunate" and said it was cooperating with British and Kenyan authorities.

Stowing away in a plane's undercarriage is exceptionally dangerous. Experts believe roughly three-quarters of stowaways do not survive because of the extreme cold and lack of oxygen as the plane reaches cruising altitude.