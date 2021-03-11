TODAY |

Body found in England woods identified as missing woman Sarah Everard - police

Source:  Associated Press

A body found in southeast English woodland belongs to Sarah Everard, a young London woman suspected to have been abducted and murdered as she walked home last week, police confirmed today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sarah Everard, 33, vanished last week after leaving a friend’s house to walk home. Source: BBC

"Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent," assistant police commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.

"The body has now been recovered and a formal identification procedure has been undertaken," he added, confirming it was Everard's.

read more
Family of woman who disappeared while walking home in London describe her as 'kind and strong'

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, set out on a 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in south London at about 9pm on March 3.

A serving police officer arrested in connection with her death remains in custody, Ephgrave said.

The officer in his 40s, a member of the force's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and murder but has not yet been charged.

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:33
With fans around the world, is Auckland teen band The Dawns the next big thing?
2
Customers of two major NZ power companies to get refunds over 2019 price spike
3
John Armstrong's opinion: PM's excuses to drop Mike Hosking's show 'nonsense'
4
Australian woman who be-headed her mother sentenced to over 21 years in jail
5
Just how long will the insanely low fresh produce prices last?
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Auckland cafe owner accused of failing to display QR code has court date pushed out again

Australian woman who be-headed her mother sentenced to over 21 years in jail

China legislature endorses reducing public vote in Hong Kong
01:50

Sales of Dr Seuss books quadruple amid late author's birthday week controversy