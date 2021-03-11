Body found in England woods identified as missing woman Sarah Everard - police

A body found in southeast English woodland belongs to Sarah Everard, a young London woman suspected to have been abducted and murdered as she walked home last week, police confirmed today.
"Detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent," assistant police commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.
"The body has now been recovered and a formal identification procedure has been undertaken," he added, confirming it was Everard's.
Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, set out on a 50-minute walk home from a friend’s house in south London at about 9pm on March 3.
A serving police officer arrested in connection with her death remains in custody, Ephgrave said.
The officer in his 40s, a member of the force's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and murder but has not yet been charged.