Body camera shows dramatic rescue of US woman from car moments before it submerges in river

A dramatic rescue of a woman stuck in a car that went into a river in Ohio was caught on police body camera.

It happened in Alliance, Ohio, in the northeastern part of the state.

Captain John Jenkins says Alexus Delainey Schreckengost had just ended work and was on her way home when she fell asleep. The car went down a steep embankment and into the Mahoning River.

He says she was able to call 911 but couldn't get out of the car.

She stayed on the line with dispatch throughout the incident. Officers were able to break a window and remove Schreckengost just before the car completely submerged.