Body-cam footage shows Georgia man finding newborn girl dumped in plastic bag in woods

Associated Press
A Georgia sheriff has released dramatic body-cam video showing the rescue of a newborn girl who was found alive inside a plastic bag in the woods.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office made the video public in hopes that it will generate credible tips in the case.

Authorities have been searching for the mother of the baby since June 6, when a family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming.

Deputies cut the baby out of the plastic bag and gave her first aid.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby.
Cumming is about 56 kilometres north of Atlanta.

A family in a nearby home heard her crying in a wooded area in Cumming earlier this month.
