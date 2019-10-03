TODAY |

Body cam footage released of Texas officers leading black man by rope down city streets

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Body camera footage shows a white Texas police officer saying twice that leading a homeless black man by a rope down city streets while he and his partner were on horseback would look “bad.”

Two Galveston police officers arrested 43-year-old Donald Neely in August, accusing him of criminal trespass.

Images showing the officers leading Neely caused public outrage, leading to a Texas Rangers investigation and a Galveston County Sheriff's Office review.

In the body camera footage released today, Officer Patrick Brosch asks his partner, Officer Amanda Smith, whether she should go get their truck so they don’t have to make Neely walk. Smith indicated no.

Brosch can be heard on the video saying, “This is gonna look really bad.”

The Texas Rangers determined that the officers didn’t break the law.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Texas Rangers determined that the officers didn’t break the law.
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Concerns as sword-wielding men waving Chinese flag march at Waikato University
2
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
3
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
4
All Wellington train services stopped for 'police emergency'; Auckland also disrupted
5
Electric vehicle sales in New Zealand reach 'turning point'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man killed in hour-long shootout with officers outside Sydney police station
00:55

Brother of man killed by Dallas police officer embraces her in court after sentencing
01:30

Former Dallas police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing neighbour

Cop who asked for sex act from colleague found to have 'acted inappropriately'