Body cam footage, 911 recording released in case of US cop who fatally shot Australian woman

A woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in July 2017 was breathless and sounded concerned when she called 911 minutes before she was killed.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the US and Australia, had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. In the first call, she says a woman sounds distressed and she thought she heard the word "help."

Damond called back eight minutes later to ensure police had the right address. She was told officers were on the way.

When police arrived, Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Damond as she approached his squad car. He was convicted of murder.

Audio recordings of Damond's two 911 calls were made public today, as a judge began granting access to the exhibits shown in the recent trial of Officer Mohamed Noor.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance yesterday ruled that she would allow the media and public to make copies of most exhibits. The exceptions are five body camera videos that show Damond's final moments.