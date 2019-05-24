TODAY |

Body cam footage, 911 recording released in case of US cop who fatally shot Australian woman

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Australia
Crime and Justice

A woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in July 2017 was breathless and sounded concerned when she called 911 minutes before she was killed.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the US and Australia, had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. In the first call, she says a woman sounds distressed and she thought she heard the word "help."

Damond called back eight minutes later to ensure police had the right address. She was told officers were on the way.

When police arrived, Officer Mohamed Noor fatally shot Damond as she approached his squad car. He was convicted of murder.

Audio recordings of Damond's two 911 calls were made public today, as a judge began granting access to the exhibits shown in the recent trial of Officer Mohamed Noor.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance yesterday ruled that she would allow the media and public to make copies of most exhibits. The exceptions are five body camera videos that show Damond's final moments.

The ruling came after a coalition of media organisations fought for public access to the evidence. Last week, the court said it would make the exhibits available for viewing, but a decision on allowing copies was postponed.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Justine Damond was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017 after making the concerned 911 call. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    North America
    Australia
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:36
    The Crusaders skipper said its an approach any team would use in their situation.
    Sam Whitelock says Crusaders using Cape Town allegations to galvanise squad ahead of Blues clash
    2
    Sophie Handford and Raven Maeder discussed what to expect for their second strike event.
    Thousands of school students set to strike for action on climate change today
    3
    Emergency services attended the crash landing where there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear.
    Watch: Nose hits runway as light aircraft crash lands at Hamilton Airport
    4
    Party leader Hannah Tamaki talks about the newly formed party on Breakfast.
    Coalition New Zealand Party leader Hannah Tamaki defends party's lack of policies, calls for people to join
    5
    Visa delay forces 'heartbroken' mum to leave baby in India
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    02:44
    The BBC’s David Sillito takes a look back at her life.

    The Tiger Who Came to Tea author Judith Kerr dies, aged 95
    00:15
    Nationals manager Dave Martinez was fuming at Bruce Dreckman and he didn’t hold back.

    MLB manager ejected after arguing call, proceeds to throw hat and kick dirt in tantrum at umpire
    01:05
    The marlin entered an inflatable boat carrying three men, seriously injuring two of them.

    Two Aussie fishermen speared by marlin in freak accident which sent fish thrashing into their inflatable boat
    Crocodile (file picture).

    Man charged after two crocodiles, python and other reptiles seized from Sydney home