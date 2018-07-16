 

Body of Australian man missing for 15 years found in wheelie bin

AAP

The family of an Australian man who has not been seen for at least 15 years now know his body was left in a wheelie bin in a storage facility unit in Melbourne's southeast.

Wheelie bins (file picture).

Detectives received the post-mortem results on the remains and are now speaking with the man's next of kin as part of the investigation, police said on Sunday.

The human remains were found inside the bin, wrapped in bungee cords, among dirt and straw on Friday in Oakleigh South.

Detective Senior Sergeant Pixie Fuhmeister told reporters on Friday the body had been there for at least 15 years, determined by the level of decomposition.

"That container has not been accessed for a number of years," she said at the Milgate Street property.

"We are determining the matter as suspicious at the moment and it is very early days."

Workers had been asked to clean out the unit by new owners when they saw a black boot in the bin which led to the grim discovery.

