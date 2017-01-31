Bodies of six teenagers found after garden house party in German city

The bodies of six teenagers were found in a garden house near the southern German city of Wuerzburg, police say.

Bavarian police said the owner of the garden in Arnstein, about 75 kilometres east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four others, all aged 18 or 19, on Sunday morning (local time).

He went there to investigate after failing to reach his children, who held a party at the garden the night before.

Wuerzburg police said in a statement that the circumstances surrounding the deaths still are unclear.