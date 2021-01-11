TODAY |

Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire

Source:  AAP

A woman and three children have been found dead after a fierce fire ripped through a home in Melbourne's southeast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bodies of Kaoru Kikuchi and her three girls were found huddled in a bathroom of their home. Source: Nine

A man believed to be related to the family was also burnt in the fire and is in hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Neville Major said it would be between 24 and 48 hours before police could speak to the man due to the extent of his injuries.

"We are very much in the infancy of our investigation at this stage, but what we do have is some information that it's a Japanese family, and we believe it's a mother and her three children. Those people are yet to be identified formally," he said yesterday.

"It appears they (the woman and children) have all been huddled together in the ensuite."

"We also have a male who's been located at the address. He's related to the family and he has himself been burned and taken to hospital."

9 NEWS says the mother is named Kaoru Kikuchi.

The fire started in the garage and the family was found in an upstairs ensuite.

Emergency services were called to the house in Glen Waverley about 1.40am yesterday (local time).

Fire Rescue Victoria crews arrived to find the garage of the property well alight, and thick smoke filling the two-storey house.

Thirty-five firefighters were needed at one point to bring the blaze under control.

The 50-year-old man managed to escape before being taken to hospital.

The Victoria Police Arson Squad is investigating the cause of the blaze.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire
2
One person in a serious condition after group assault in Wellington
3
Latest bank drops its fixed home loan rate to its lowest ever
4
Republican senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
5
The Chase's Mark Labbett plans on being 'skinniest chaser'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Africa exceeds 3 million Covid-19 cases, with 30% in South Africa

Indonesia locates plane crash site, black boxes in Java Sea

Pope Francis 'astonished' by mob's attack on US Capitol
02:21

Body parts, debris pulled from Java Sea after Indonesia plane crash