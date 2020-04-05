Where will the bodies go? Morgues around the world plan as coronavirus pandemic grows

There are the new dead and then there are the bodies waiting in overcrowded mortuaries to be buried as cities struggle to meet demand.

A body wrapped in plastic is loaded onto a refrigerated truck used as a temporary morgue in New York. Source: Associated Press

Families continue to wrestle with rules on social distancing that make the usual funeral rituals impossible.

Med Alliance Group, a medical distributor in the US, is besieged by calls and emails from cities around the country.

Each asks the same thing, send more refrigerated trailers so that we can handle a situation we never could have imagined.

“They’re coming from all over: From hospitals, health systems, coroner’s offices, VA facilities, county and state health departments, state emergency departments and funeral homes,” said spokeswoman Christie Penzol.

She says the company has rented out all its trailers and there's an 18-week wait for new materials to build more.

With US medical experts and even President Donald Trump now estimating the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 240,000 nationwide.

Sheer practicalities of death, where to put the bodies, is worrying everyone. Cities, hospitals and private medical groups are clamouring to secure additional storage.

The need is compounded by private mortuary space that is occupied longer than usual as people wait to bury their loved ones because rules on social distancing make planning funerals difficult.

It's a crisis being repeated worldwide, as in Spain, where the death toll has climbed to nearly 12,000, an ice rink in Madrid was turned into a makeshift morgue.

The city’s municipal funeral service said it could no longer take coronavirus bodies until it was restocked with protective equipment.

While in Italy, embalmed bodies in caskets are being sent to church halls and warehouses while they await cremation or burial.

And in the coastal Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, macabre images and pleas from families on social media show dead loved ones wrapped in plastic or cloth, waiting for days to be taken away by overwhelmed morgue workers.

In the US epicenter of New York City, where the death toll is more than 1,900, authorities brought in refrigerated trucks to store bodies, few morgues in the country can hold even 200 to 300 bodies.