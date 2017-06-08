 

'Bodies and debris' found in search for missing Myanmar plane

Source:

Associated Press

A military spokesman says bodies and aircraft parts have been found during the search for a transport plane that disappeared yesterday afternoon.

The aircraft carrying 120 people was 30 minutes into its journey when it disappeared.
Source: 1 NEWS

General Myat Min Oo says the wreckage was found in the sea, west of the town of Laung Lone in southeastern Myanmar.

The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft lost contact about a half-hour after takeoff from the city of Myeik, also known as Mergui, headed for the capital city of Yangon, on a route that would have taken it over the Andaman Sea.

The aircraft was carrying 106 passengers, mostly families of military personnel, and 14 crew members.

It is not unusual for such flights to carry civilians to offset transportation costs for military families stationed in the somewhat remote south of the country.

The military spokesman said a navy ship found a tire that was part of an aircraft wheel, two life jackets and the bodies of a man, a woman and a child.

Nine naval ships, five army aircraft and two helicopters were involved in the search.

