Boat crew try to free whale tangled in netting off Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Dozens off passengers were on the Whale Watching Sydney vessel as the drama unfolded.
Animals

A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.

Watch: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of 15-year-old boy who died after police pursuit speak out

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

Nurse strangled, dragged across floor by patient in Christchurch hospital, colleagues claim

Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

Lionel Patea pleaded guilty to murdering Greg Dufty two months before killing Auckland woman Tara Brown in 2015.

Former bikie, jailed for brutal Gold Coast killing of Kiwi mum, sentenced to life in prison for a second murder

But the Transport Minister says people don’t like gridlock either and something has to be done.

1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Only a third of Kiwis support Government's plan to increase fuel tax around the country

Watch: Distraught mother of 12-year-old girl killed after police pursuit gives heart-wrenching interview - 'I play back what I could change'

