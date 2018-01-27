Board of USA Gymnastics to resign amid sex abuse scandal

 

USA Gymnastics has confirmed its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the US Olympic Committee.

Victims of the former Olympic team doctor have come together once again demanding a wider investigation.
Source: US ABC

The move came today in the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The former USA Gymnastics sports doctor has pleaded guilty of molesting girls and young women.

Some of the nation's top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among his victims.

The USOC had threatened to decertify the gymnastics organization, which besides picking US national teams is the umbrella organisation for hundreds of clubs across the country.

A handful of board members had stepped down, but the USOC said a wholesale change was needed.

The USOC has also demanded much tighter reporting from USA Gymnastics on reforms it is making.

It also required all USAG staff and board members to complete various safety and ethics training courses over the next six months.

