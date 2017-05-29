 

'A bloody shark! Well I'm buggered' - Aussie fisherman has classic reaction to shark jumping into boat

Rescuers who rushed to help an Australian fisherman after a shark jumped into his boat say the 2.7-metre great white was "thrashing around and destroying everything in sight" when they arrived at the scene.

Saturday off the NSW coast is likely to go down as veteran fisher Terry Selwood’s most memorable day on the water - ever.
Source: ABC

Fisherman Terry Selwood, 73, was fishing off Evans Head on the NSW north coast on Saturday when the 200-kilogram shark suddenly leapt aboard his 4.5-metre boat.

"He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor," Mr Selwood told ABC television today.

"I looked over and I thought 'oh, a bloody shark! Well I'll be buggered!'"

Mr Selwood was knocked over and left sprawling on the floor of the boat. His arm was deeply lacerated.

"There I was on all fours and he's looking at me and I'm looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn't get out quick enough onto the gunwale," Mr Selwood said.

"I was losing a fair amount of blood, I was stunned, I couldn't register what happened and then I thought 'oh my God I've got to get out of here'."

Evans Head Marine Rescue skipper Bill Bates and his crew responded to his radio call.

"It was a bit of an adrenaline rush, we had to get there at top speed because we didn't know the extent of his injuries," Mr Bates told AAP.

"He was standing on the gunwale, covered in blood. We got alongside, got him on board and began treating him for trauma and shock."

Mr Bates said the shark occupied the whole boat.

"It was thrashing around, destroying everything in sight," he said.

The rescue squad left the anchored boat and shark to take Mr Selwood back to shore and hand him over to paramedics before returning to retrieve the boat and shark.

Among a crowd of onlookers at the harbour, Genevieve Francis saw the boat come back in.

"It was the tiniest little boat, with blood all over it," Ms Francis told AAP.

"I looked inside and, holy crap, I was stunned. I didn't know if (the shark) was still alive.

"It still had Terry's seat in its mouth. It was just massive. It stunk as well."

The shark was so big it had to removed from the boat with a forklift the following day.

Mr Selwood said there was no way his 30-pound hand line could have pulled the animal into his boat.

After fishing for close to 60 years he's stumped for a reason why the shark would breach.

"I didn't have a burly out, which does attract sharks," he told the ABC.

"I was using two little bits of blue pilchard to fish for snapper on the bottom of the ocean, but that line was straight under the boat, not out the back where he came from."

Mr Selwood was discharged from hospital on the weekend.

The Department of Primary Industries confirmed the shark was a great white and took the specimen for an autopsy to confirm its age and gender.

