Blood test to detect some cancers early gives promising results

Scientists have reported big progress on a blood test that can detect many types of cancer at an early stage, including some of the most deadly ones that lack screening tools now.

In a study in the journal Science, released on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University scientists said their experimental test detected about 70 per cent of eight common types of cancer in 1,005 patients already known to have the disease.

The rates varied depending on the type - lower for breast tumours but high for ovarian, liver and pancreatic ones.

In many cases, the test narrowed to one or two places where the cancer might be, such as colon or lung, important for limiting how much follow-up testing a patient might need.

It gave only seven false alarms when tried on 812 others without cancer.

The test is nowhere near ready for use yet; it needs to be validated in a larger study already underway in a general population, rather than cancer patients, to see if it truly works and helps save lives - the best measure of a screening test's value.

But the Johns Hopkins team said their study was a first step, and some independent experts yesterday saw great promise.

Many groups are working on liquid biopsy tests, which look for DNA and other things that tumours shed into blood, to try to find cancer before it spreads, when chances of a cure are best.

The Hopkins test detects mutations in 16 genes tied to cancer and measures eight proteins that often are elevated when cancer is present.

It covers breast, colon and lung and five kinds that don't have screening tests for people at average risk: ovarian, liver, stomach, pancreatic and esophageal.

Researchers tried the new test on people whose cancers were still confined to where it started or had spread a little but not widely throughout the body.

It detected 33 per cent of breast cancers, about 60 percent of colon or lung cancers and nearly all of the ovarian and liver ones.

It did better when tumours were larger or had spread.

It did less well at the very earliest stage.

Hopkins and Geisinger Health System in Pennsylvania have now started a study of it in 10,000 patients who will be tracked for at least five years.