Blind woman bent Rolf Harris' fingers while fighting back during alleged sexual assualt, court hears

A blind and disabled woman has told a London court she forcibly bent back the roving fingers of Rolf Harris to stop his "slobbering" groping of her at a London hospital nearly 40 years ago.

The woman, who was 27 at the time of the alleged attack in 1977, told London's Southwark Crown Court overnight she felt "utterly trapped" by Harris who had been "like a hawk pouncing on his prey".

Rolf Harris appears in court. Source: 1 NEWS

The 86-year-old entertainer has pleaded not guilty to indecently assaulting seven women and girls between 1971 and 2004 when they were aged between 12 and 42.

The jury heard a videotaped statement made to police in July 2014 by his blind accuser, now aged in her 60s.

She said she was at a desk in a small room at the hospital expecting to meet Harris when he walked in and said: "Has anyone told you what a good looking woman you are?"

The woman said Harris crouched down behind her and started kissing her neck, his breathing getting faster and faster.

She said he was "slobbering" and spreading his hands all over her and she could "feel the hot air from his nostrils."

The woman said she told Harris to "get off" but he put one hand on her skirt and another under her bottom, saying "don't you like this then?"

He was an extremely popular figure... who's going to believe a working-class, multiply disabled woman?"

Rolf Harris' alleged victim

"No one comes up and grovels all over my body so back off," she replied.

The woman said Harris told her "I'm just a touchy, feely sort of bloke" before taking off her dark glasses and groping her breasts, prompting her to warn him she would hurt him if he continued.

"I bent his fingers right back with all my strength and he said, 'Ouch that hurts', and I said, 'I'm glad it did'."

The woman said a man who had been working nearby came across after hearing her protests, prompting Harris to "back off".

Harris, in a suit and tie, watched proceedings by video-link from Stafford Prison where he's serving time after being convicted of similar offences in 2014.

The woman told the court she hadn't taken a complaint to police earlier because she thought she wouldn't be believed over Harris.

"He was an extremely popular figure, a very eminent man ... who's going to believe the likes of a working-class, multiply disabled woman? Nobody."

She went to police after Harris faced court in 2014.

The woman, her voice rising with emotion, told the court she wished Harris would apologise to all his victims, "me being one of them".

Under cross-examination from defence lawyer Stephen Vullo, the woman admitted that after the alleged assault she had participated in a recorded session with Harris in which they had joked and laughed together.

She said she was used to pain and hardship with her disabilities and to putting matters aside and getting on with things.

Prosecuting lawyer Jonathan Rees asked the woman if she had fabricated her allegation "in the hope you might be able to get some of Mr Harris's money".

"Certainly not," she replied, saying she was incensed after learning Harris had abused other victims.

"Nobody had any idea that Rolf Harris was this sort of man - we all thought he was Mr Nice Guy."