 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Blaze at a Malaysian Islamic religious school kills 24

share

Source:

Associated Press

A fire killed 24 people, mostly teenagers, trapped behind barred windows and a blocked exit in an Islamic school dormitory on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital today, officials said.

At least 24 people, mostly teenagers, died in the blaze that is thought to have started in a dormitory.
Source: Associated Press

Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.41am (local time) and took an hour to put out the blaze, which started on the top floor of the three-story building, Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh said.

He said there were at least 24 charred bodies, 22 of them boys between 13 and 17, and two teachers.

Singh said 14 other students and four teachers were rescued, with six of them hospitalized in critical condition.

"We believe (they died of) suffocation...the bodies were totally burnt," he said.

The fire broke out near the door of the boys' dormitory, trapping the victims as it was the only entrance and the windows are grilled, fire department senior official Abu Obaidat Mohamad Saithalimat said.

He said the cause was believed to be a short-circuit.

A fire department official who declined to be named because he wasn't authorized to give a statement said the bodies were piled on top of each other, indicating a possible stampede as people tried to flee the fire.

The official had earlier said 25 bodies were found, but the more recent tally of dead and injured matches the number of people thought to have resided there.

Singh said police were still finalizing the details and investigating the cause.

Local media showed pictures of blackened bunk beds frames in the burned dormitory.

A resident known as Norhayati told a local television station that she saw the boys crying and screaming for help, and waving their hands out of the window when the fire broke.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:27
Ama Agbeze introduced herself in style after her side's 62-55 loss in Hamilton.

'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

Ama Agbeze spoke in te reo after the match.

00:40
Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.

Watch: The beautiful moment Auckland woman with terminal cancer introduces her beloved dogs to new family

Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.


00:19
It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

Watch: The brilliant moment a Whakatane cop escorts a mother duck and ducklings across road in front of stunned learner driver

It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 