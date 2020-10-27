'Blatant disrespect' for scientists has led to Covid-19 confusion, deaths - WHO boss

The World Health Organization boss has asked world leaders to “stop the politicisation of Covid-19” as cases and deaths worldwide continue to increase.

"Last week saw the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported so far," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He praised counties who “followed the science” and “suppressed the virus”, reducing deaths as a result.

“When leaders act quickly and deliberately, the virus can be suppressed. For leaders … the most important thing to do is move fast [and] have no regrets,” Ghebreyesus said.

"But, where there has been political division at the national level. Where there has been blatant disrespect for science and health professionals, confusion has spread and cases and deaths have mounted."

He said Europe and North America in particular were seeing concerning rises in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations.