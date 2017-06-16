Blast outside Chinese kindergarten leaves seven dead and scores injured

A blast has left seven people dead and 66 others injured near a kindergarten in east China's Jiangsu Province, according to China Central Television.

Two people died at the scene and five later died in the hospital. Among those injured, nine were in critical condition.

The blast happened at around 16:50 at the gate of a kindergarten in Fengxian County when children were leaving school, according to the emergency office of Xuzhou City, which administers Fengxian.

The rescue operation is underway and local officials have rushed to the scene.