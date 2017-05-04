 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Blast in Iranian mine kills 21 miners, traps several others

share

Source:

Associated Press

A large explosion struck a coal mine in northern Iran overnight, killing at least 21 miners and trapping several others as rescue teams worked frantically through the day and into the night to reach them, officials said.

Rescue teams are working frantically to free those still trapped in the mine.
Source: Associated Press

Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Sadegh Ali Moghadam, the provincial director of disaster management, as saying that 21 bodies have been found following the explosion in Golestan province.

Moghadam warned of the "possibility of the death toll rising" as authorities estimate that a total of 35 miners were inside the mine at the time of the explosion.

The semi-official ISNA and Tasnim news agencies gave the same death toll.

ISNA quoted Houman Hadian of the Golestan mining industry, as saying that after hours of rescue efforts, the main tunnel of the mine was opened as teams continue to try to get to the miners.

"We are trying to inject oxygen into the tunnel to increase the chances of survival for people who are trapped in the mine," Moghadam said.

Several officials blamed the explosion on accumulated gas and said it was affecting rescue efforts.

After the blast, ambulances, helicopters and other rescue vehicles raced to the scene as authorities worked to determine the scale of the emergency.

Initially, there was confusion about how many miners had been trapped inside.

Hossein Ahmadi, head of the provincial Red Crescent, told state TV that about 26 were believed to be trapped.

But other officials provided significantly higher estimates, including one from Pir Hossein Kolivand, who runs Iran's emergency department and who said as many as 80 miners could be trapped in two sections of the mine.

Iranian news reports said the explosion happened while workers were changing shifts. Hassan Sadeghlou, Golestan's governor, told state TV that the explosion may have been caused by someone attempting to restart a lorry engine inside the mine tunnel.

"I carried two out of the mine," an unidentified, soot-covered miner told state television earlier in the day.

"It is not possible to go inside again. Oxygen tanks should be brought."

Another miner said he feared his colleagues trapped inside may have died.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Man dies after falling off roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

00:28
2
Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says cold sufferers are best to stick with paracetamol and apirin.

'People are being misled' - some cough, cold and flu medicines 'not really that effective' - Consumer NZ


04:14
3
The Breakfast host’s antics are all in aid of Star Wars Day.

Where's he gone? Matt McLean reads the weather in 'invisible' lime green onesie

4
A screenshot of first lady Melania Trump's Twitter account showing the tweets she had liked.

Melania Trump's worrying Twitter like gets heads turning

04:26
5
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

01:54
From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Man's best friend on active duty: celebrating NZ's military dog squad

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's assets.

03:01
A report shows the country will need thousands more workers in the service industry.

NZ needs 200,000 extra service workers in next three years, new report warns

Economic researchers say a critical lack of workers is looming in jobs like retailing, hospitality and aged care.

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ