Blast in Iranian mine kills 21 miners, traps several others

A large explosion struck a coal mine in northern Iran overnight, killing at least 21 miners and trapping several others as rescue teams worked frantically through the day and into the night to reach them, officials said.

Iran's official IRNA news agency quoted Sadegh Ali Moghadam, the provincial director of disaster management, as saying that 21 bodies have been found following the explosion in Golestan province.

Moghadam warned of the "possibility of the death toll rising" as authorities estimate that a total of 35 miners were inside the mine at the time of the explosion.

The semi-official ISNA and Tasnim news agencies gave the same death toll.

ISNA quoted Houman Hadian of the Golestan mining industry, as saying that after hours of rescue efforts, the main tunnel of the mine was opened as teams continue to try to get to the miners.

"We are trying to inject oxygen into the tunnel to increase the chances of survival for people who are trapped in the mine," Moghadam said.

Several officials blamed the explosion on accumulated gas and said it was affecting rescue efforts.

After the blast, ambulances, helicopters and other rescue vehicles raced to the scene as authorities worked to determine the scale of the emergency.

Initially, there was confusion about how many miners had been trapped inside.

Hossein Ahmadi, head of the provincial Red Crescent, told state TV that about 26 were believed to be trapped.

But other officials provided significantly higher estimates, including one from Pir Hossein Kolivand, who runs Iran's emergency department and who said as many as 80 miners could be trapped in two sections of the mine.

Iranian news reports said the explosion happened while workers were changing shifts. Hassan Sadeghlou, Golestan's governor, told state TV that the explosion may have been caused by someone attempting to restart a lorry engine inside the mine tunnel.

"I carried two out of the mine," an unidentified, soot-covered miner told state television earlier in the day.

"It is not possible to go inside again. Oxygen tanks should be brought."