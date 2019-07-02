TODAY |

Blacked out driver plunges through air, smashes over road islands in Aussie crash

A slumped over, unconscious driver smashed through road islands, scraped past cars then plunged into the air before crashing into a carpark in Geelong, Australia.

The 26-year-old driver got behind the wheel of a Holden after a medical procedure, Nine News reports.

The incident, captured on CCTV footage, happened in Geelong, Victoria on April 26.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident as a precaution and is not being charged over the incident, but Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane told Nine News incidents like this must be taken seriously.

"Whether it's a medical episode, or whether it's a medicine-induced episode, is very similar to whether it's alcohol or illicit drugs. The impact is exactly the same," he said.

Despite advising patients on their fitness to drive, Victorian regulations don't include a mandatory requirement for doctors to report concerns about their patients.

General Practitioner Dr Mukesh Haikerwal told Nine News, "When someone's had a medical condition - heart attack, stroke, epilepsy, uncontrolled diabetes and other things - we often say it's worth taking a breather from the wheel."

CCTV captured the incident in Geelong, Australia. Source: Nine
