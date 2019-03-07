TODAY |

'Black magic' led Australian man to shoot phone box, court hears

AAP
A South Australian man says a witchdoctor who told him he had been cursed by West Australian black magic led him to shoot up a phone box.

Maxi Wirkima Stevens pleaded guilty to firearms charges after he fired a shot from his car as he was driving through Fregon, in SA's north, in January 2018.

In sentencing, District Court judge Liesl Chapman said Stevens had been feeling unwell prior to the incident.

"Your sister, who is a witchdoctor, found out your father-in-law had used West Australian black magic on you," she said.

"You had gone to see that father-in-law to find out why he had done that but you did not get a good enough explanation."

Judge Chapman said Stevens became upset and took a bolt action repeating rifle and released it "to discharge the tension" he was feeling.

She said it was a serious offence to fire an unregistered firearm without a licence.

"Discharging a firearm like that when there are other people around is a very dangerous thing to do and it is just no excuse that you did that because you were feeling stress," she said.

"You have got to learn to manage that stress better."

Judge Chapman imposed a six-month jail term but suspended the sentence, placing Stevens on a three-year good behaviour bond.

