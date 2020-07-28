Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney shut down by police before it starts

A Black Lives Matter rally billed to attract thousands in Sydney was shut down by police before it began and its organiser arrested.

Sydney Black Lives Matter protestor Paddy Gibson detained by police. Source: Nine

The event in The Domain, which nearly 5000 people had registered on Facebook to attend, came to nothing as NSW Police ordered protesters to disperse 15 minutes before it was scheduled to begin at midday on Tuesday.

Police appeared to outnumber protestors at the park, with multiple arrests made and $1000 fines handed out, according to attendees.

Organiser Paddy Gibson was one of those arrested.

Organisers had asked supporters to gather in groups of fewer than 20 after they failed yesterday to overturn a NSW Supreme Court decision prohibiting the protest.

Justice Mark Lerace on Sunday accepted the police argument that the possibility of community transmission of Covid-19 arising from the Sydney rally made the event too risky.

The appeal court, which will hand down its reasons soon, dismissed a challenge to Justice Lerace's decision.

Organisers previously said they would risk arrest and go ahead with the rally before delivering a 90,000-strong petition to NSW Parliament calling for justice for Indigenous man David Dungay Jr.

Mr Dungay, aged 26 and a diabetic, died in December 2015 after five prison officers stormed his Sydney jail cell to stop him eating biscuits.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian had earlier appealed to "people's conscience and ethical standards" not to attend.