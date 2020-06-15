Black Lives Matter demonstrator speaks out after carrying opposing protestor to safety in London

It's become a symbol of unity and hope - a black man rescuing a wounded white man from clashes between anti-racism Black Lives Matter protestors and far-right protestors in London on Sunday.

Speaking out since being hailed a hero, Patrick Hutchison says he didn't see colour, just a human in trouble.

“I had no other thoughts in my mind apart from getting him to safety,” he says.

The scene was set for confrontation as thousands of anti-racism protestors converged on central London as well as far right activists who claim they had come to protect statues and British history.

“I was just thinking of a human being on the floor. It wasn’t going to end well had we not intervened.”

Personal trainer Patrick Hutchinson says he wasn’t even meant to be there until his friends changed his mind.

“To be honest I had no plans of going up there on that day. I was actually at home looking after my grandchildren.”

His friends called up Mr Hutchinson, saying they should go in order to make sure anyone needing help could be moved to safety.

Violence did erupt between the rival groups, an environment which he says drew parallels to a stampede.

That’s when one isolated counter protestor was knocked to the ground on some stairs, that’s when Patrick Hutchinson and his mates raced in to help.

“His life was under threat and actually I just thought well, if he stays here, he isn’t going to make it.

“So, I just went under, scooped him up, put him on my shoulder and started marching towards the police.”

Mr Hutchinson thought back to how a similar act could have saved African American man George Floyd, who died after an altercation with police in the US.

“If the other three police officers that were standing around George Floyd was murdered had thought about intervening and stopping their colleague from doing what he was doing.”