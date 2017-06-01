Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams to perform at Manchester charity concert

The Black Eyed Peas and Robbie Williams will join Ariana Grande, Justine Bieber and other singing stars at a charity concert in Manchester, England this coming Sunday.

Source: BBC

Live Nation have also announced Little Mix will join the line-up in honour of the Manchester bombing that took at place at Ariana Grande's concert last week where 22 people died.

Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan will also perform.

"One Love Manchester" will be held at Emirates Old Trafford.