Black Caps caught up in political backlash over bushfires after reception with Scott Morrison

The Black Caps have been caught up in the political backlash over the fires after attending a reception hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The trans-Tasman rivals were hosted by Mr Morrison ahead of the third Test in Sydney with the Aussie PM vowing the fires wouldn't stop the Test going ahead.

“The real test Australia is facing is out on the fire front and as those brave Australians go about what they do, on that fire front and around the country,” he said.

“I know that this Test match will be a great display of the brotherhood and sisterhood between Australia and New Zealand.”

Critics are accusing Mr Morrison of playing cricket while Australia burns.