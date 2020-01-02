TODAY |

Black Caps caught up in political backlash over bushfires after reception with Scott Morrison

Source:  1 NEWS

The Black Caps have been caught up in the political backlash over the fires after attending a reception hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hosted the team and their Australian opponents ahead of the third Test in Sydney. Source: 1 NEWS

The trans-Tasman rivals were hosted by Mr Morrison ahead of the third Test in Sydney with the Aussie PM vowing the fires wouldn't stop the Test going ahead.

“The real test Australia is facing is out on the fire front and as those brave Australians go about what they do, on that fire front and around the country,” he said.

“I know that this Test match will be a great display of the brotherhood and sisterhood between Australia and New Zealand.”

Critics are accusing Mr Morrison of playing cricket while Australia burns.

It comes after he copped criticism for taking a holiday in Hawaii during the crisis and his refusal to link the unprecedented fire disaster with climate change.

World
Black Caps
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Crash blocks State Highway 1 north of Auckland
2
Child in serious condition after water incident at Mission Bay
3
'Like the surface of Mars' - Hazy smoke over New Zealand like nothing seen before, witnesses say
4
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
5
Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:47

NZ Players Association boss sceptical over four-day Test shift: 'What would that space be filled with?'

Black Caps confident of Kane Williamson playing Sydney Test despite sickness
00:15

'Like the surface of Mars' - Hazy smoke over New Zealand like nothing seen before, witnesses say
02:06

Sydney mayor savages Australia's federal politicians over climate change inaction