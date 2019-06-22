TODAY |

Black bear enters US home, settles in for nap in closet

Associated Press
Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap.

Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave today.

They had to call Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department officials, who tranquilised the bear so it could be re-located.

Sheriff's officials say in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a call that a bear opened the door to the Butler Creek's mudroom and somehow locked the deadbolt once inside.

They say the bear "began ripping the room apart" before climbing up the closet for a nap.

In this photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a back bear lays on a closet shelf Friday, June 21, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap. Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave. (Missoula County Sheriff's via AP)
A back bear lays on a closet shelf in Missoula, Mont. Source: Associated Press
