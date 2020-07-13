Black bear attacks US man inside his own home in Colorado

A man suffered severe lacerations over the weekend from a bear attack inside his home in the Aspen area, according to a report from Denver TV station KMGH.

An official with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) told KMGH that the homeowner heard noises in the living room and went to check on it.

The bear swiped at the man, leaving him with severe lacerations to his head, neck and face, the KMGH report said.