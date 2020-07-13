TODAY |

Black bear attacks US man inside his own home in Colorado

Source:  Associated Press

A man suffered severe lacerations over the weekend from a bear attack inside his home in the Aspen area, according to a report from Denver TV station KMGH.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While he was trying to usher the bear out of the house, it took a swipe at him. Source: US ABC

An official with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) told KMGH that the homeowner heard noises in the living room and went to check on it.

The bear swiped at the man, leaving him with severe lacerations to his head, neck and face, the KMGH report said.

The CPW official said the bear had been located later that day and euthanised because of the attack and the bear's history of run-ins with humans in the area, according to KMGH.

World
Animals
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer aged 57
2
Sir Stephen Tindall among group of rich people wanting higher taxes to aid Covid-19 recovery
3
Michelle Boag provided private email to receive patients' details - Bloomfield
4
Covid patient info scandal reeks of 'organised campaign' by National, author Nicky Hager argues
5
Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:18

More protests in US after new video emerges of police officer kneeling on man's neck during arrest
00:42

Watch: Qantas 747 departs Sydney airport for the final time as airline retires fleet

Trump, Biden try to outdo each other by talking tough on China

Pet owners warned as eight ducks die after being fed poisoned wheat in West Auckland park