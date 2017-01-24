 

'Black' air pollution alert issued for London for the first time

London's mayor has issued a "very high" air pollution alert for the first time, as cold, windless weather allowed emissions across the whole of southeast England to build up over the weekend.

The London Eye ferris wheel is photographed by tourists who stand on Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in London, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Freezing fog covered the capital on Monday as cold weather conditions continued. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The London Eye ferris wheel is photographed by tourists who stand on Westminster Bridge on a foggy day in London, yesterday.

Source: Associated Press

The London air monitoring team at King's College London said pollution in the capital was at "black," the highest level, meaning people should reduce physical exertion outdoors.

The rise in pollution was caused by a combination of traffic pollution and wood burning, it added. That combined with an import of pollution from continental Europe on Sunday.

Officials warned that many other places across Britain were also suffering from high levels of pollutants known as particulate matter, and the problem is expected to continue today.

