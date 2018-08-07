 

Bizarre tales of exorcism, guns and the search for a missing boy emerge from US compound where 11 children were rescued

Associated Press
A raid on a New Mexico desert compound turned up 11 children wearing rags and living in filth, and also broke open a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism, and a search for a missing young boy who suffers from seizures and is nowhere to be found.

The boy's father was among five people arrested after the raid near the border with Colorado, and documents made public in a court filing today said the father told the boy's mother before fleeing Georgia that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child because he believed he was possessed by the devil.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said deputies arrested the father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and four other adults on child abuse charges after finding the 11 children inside a filthy makeshift compound in the tiny community of Amalia littered with "odorous trash" and lacking clean water.

Wahhaj's son, Abdul-ghani, who was 3 when he disappeared last December, was not among the children found, but Hogrefe said authorities have reason to believe the boy was at the compound several weeks ago.

Hogrefe's deputies are searching for the child, along with the FBI and Georgia authorities in Clayton County, where officials say the boy was living before his father took him around Dec. 1, 2017.

The boy's mother told authorities the boy suffers from seizures, cannot walk to due to severe medical issues, and requires constant attention.

She told police in December that Wahhaj had taken the boy for a trip to a park and never returned.

Clayton County police said in a missing persons bulletin that Wahhaj and his son were last seen Dec. 13 in Alabama, traveling with five other children and two adults.

Georgia authorities said Wahhaj was traveling through Chilton County on Dec. 13 with seven children and another adult when their car overturned. Wahhaj told police the group was traveling from Georgia to New Mexico to go camping.

The trooper who wrote the report said he found no camping equipment in or near the vehicle but that Wahhaj was in possession of three handguns, two rifles, a bag of ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

Wahhaj told the trooper that he owned the guns legally and had a Georgia permit to carry concealed weapons.

The children were found in rags, as tales of guns and exorcism emerge.
USA golfer Jim Furyk had a close escape, narrowly escaping a falling fence during an interview ahead of the PGA Championships at Bellerive Golf Course in Missouri.

Footage of the interview shows Furyk begin to answer a question near the 18th green when he suddenly looks up and dives away as the reporter comes into shot while shielding himself.

“Oh my God,” one person says.

People then run towards the camera asking if people are okay.

The narrow escape occurred when a picket fence gave way as fans were trying to chase autographs.

The collapse of the fence caused some spectators to fall almost 2.5 metres, though no serious injuries occurred.

“The safety of spectators is our top priority. This afternoon the temporary fencing in the spectator areas around the course was inspected and reinforced to ensure it is secure,” the PGA tour said in a statement in response.

Jordan Spieth was reportedly just metres away from the incident as well and signed a glove for a young fan involved. 

Jim Furyk was forced to duck away after a fence gave way, causing some autograph-chasing fans to fall some 2.5m.
Twin fires raging in California are second-largest in state's recorded history

Associated Press
Twin Northern California blazes fueled by dry vegetation and hot, windy weather grew today to become the second-largest wildfire in state history, becoming the norm as climate change makes the fire season longer and more severe.

The two fires burning a few kilometres apart and known as the Mendocino Complex have scorched 1,108 square kilometres since igniting July 27 about 160 kilometres north of San Francisco, the state's firefighting agency said.

But their battle to save people's lives and homes have come at a cost.

The blazes are likely to surpass the largest wildfire on record in the nation's most populous state, which burned 1,140 square kilometres in Southern California in December. It killed two people, including a firefighter, and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings before being fully contained on January 12.

Hotter weather attributed to climate change is drying out vegetation, creating more intense fires that spread quickly from rural areas to city subdivisions, climate and fire experts say. But they also blame cities and towns that are expanding housing into previously undeveloped areas.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling over a dozen major blazes throughout California, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott McLean said.

The Carr fire is now 20 per cent contained, one of eight major blazes burning in the state. Source: Breakfast

"I can remember a couple of years ago when we saw 10 to 12,000 firefighters in the states of California, Oregon and Washington and never the 14,000 we see now," he said.

Crews did make progress over the weekend against one of the two blazes in the Mendocino Complex with help from water-dropping aircraft, Cal Fire operations chief Charlie Blankenheim said in a video on Facebook.

But the other one is growing after spreading into the Mendocino National Forest.

The complex of fires, which has burned 75 homes, has been less destructive to property than some of the other wildfires in the state because it is mostly raging in remote areas. But officials say the twin fires threaten 9,000 buildings and some new evacuations were ordered over the weekend as the flames spread.

Farther north, crews gained ground against a deadly blaze that has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in and around Redding. It was nearly halfway contained, Cal Fire said.

The wildfire about 360 kilometres north of San Francisco started more than two weeks ago by sparks from the steel wheel of a towed-trailer's flat tire. It killed two firefighters and four residents and displaced more than 38,000 people.

Officials began allowing some residents to return to their neighborhoods. But tens of thousands of others were still evacuated.

The fires in Northern California have created such a haze of smoke in the Central Valley that Sacramento County health officials advised residents to avoid outdoor activities for the entire week.

Another blaze that erupted last week has damaged a historic Northern California resort in the Stanislaus National Forest. The nearly century-old Dardanelle Resort has sustained massive structural damage, though the details were unclear, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported.

The rustic lodge 290 kilometres east of San Francisco is nestled in the Sierra Nevada mountains and offers cabin and motel rentals along with RV sites, a store and restaurant.

The U.S. Forest Service reported that the fire crossed a highway Sunday evening, forcing crews to retreat from the fire's edge.

The resort owners said in a Facebook post that "at this point it has been confirmed that there is 'massive structural damage.' We are heartbroken and struggling with this news."

The New Zealanders along with an Australian contingent will be deployed to California and Oregon.
