TODAY |

Bizarre poop museum proving a hit in Japan

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Arts and Culture

Japan's culture of cute makes no exceptions for poop. It gets a pop twist at the Unko Museum in Yokohama near Tokyo.

Here, the poop is artificial, nothing like what would be in a toilet, and comes in twisty ice cream and cupcake shapes, in all colours and sizes.

"The poops are colourful and come out nicely in photos," said Haruka Okubo, a student visiting part of the museum devoted to all-important selfies. "The shape is so round and cute."

In Japan, little poop-shaped erasers with faces and other small items have long been popular items collected by children, and sometimes older folks. As elsewhere, scatological jokes are popular and bodily functions discussed openly: a recent morning variety show by public broadcaster NHK featured tips on how to deal with farts.

A group of children try to catch small toy poops gushing from a giant poop-shaped inflatable at the Unko Museum in Yokohama. Source: Associated Press

Visitors to the museum get a short video introduction and then are asked to sit on one of seven colourful, non-functional toilets lined up against the wall.

Music plays as a user pretends to poop, then a brightly coloured souvenir "poop" can be collected from inside the toilet bowl, to be taken home after the tour.

A ceiling-high poop sculpture in the main hall erupts every 30 minutes, spitting out little foam poops.

The "Unstagenic" area of Instagram-worthy installations includes pastel-hued flying poops and a neon sign with the word "poop" written in different languages.

In another room, players use a projection-mapping game like "whack-a-mole" to stamp on and squash the most poops they can. In another game, participants compete to make the biggest "poop" by shouting the word in Japanese, "unko," as loudly as possible.

A soccer video game involves using a controller to "kick" a poop into a goal.

Toshifumi Okuya, a system engineer, was amused to see adults having fun. "It's funny because there are adults running around screaming 'poop, poop,'" he said.

At the end of the tour, visitors get a bag to carry home their souvenir poop. If they want still more, the museum's gift shop abounds with more poop-themed souvenirs.

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September.

Visitors laugh as they jokingly motion to give a push while sitting on colourful toilet bowls at the Unko Museum in Yokohama. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Person dies after single-vehicle crash in rural South Auckland
2
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
3
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
4
Climate change activists dressed in blood red robes at Tasman District Council.
Red-robed, ghostly faced activists demand action on climate change from Tasman decision-makers
5
Steve Irwin's son Robert is his lookalike in crocodile snap
MORE FROM
World
MORE
closeup of Testudo hermanni in natural habitat, hermann's turtoise portrait

Sunbathing turtle halts Jetstar flight at Gold Coast Airport

Idris Elba rushes to aid of fan having a seizure during play
Thursday, July 4, 2019. Chunks of meat from the first two whales caught since Japan resumed commercial whaling this week have fetched "celebration prices" at auction. The meat came from minkes caught off the northern coast on Monday when Japan resumed commercial whaling after 31 years. Whale meat sellers celebrated the good start but expressed uncertainty about the future of their business amid slim demand. (Kyodo News via AP)

Whale meat from Japan's first commercial hunt in decades fetches top dollar at auction
00:30
The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show.

Watch: Firefighters dodge exploding rockets as US fireworks store goes up in flames