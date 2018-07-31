Bizarre moment man and woman smuggle shark out of US aquarium in a pram

San Antonio Aquarium
Property giant Meriton has been ordered to pay $A3 million ($NZ3.26 million) for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments, in breach of consumer law.
Meriton was found by Australia's Federal Court to have withheld from the travel website the emails of guests who had complained or had a negative experience between November 2014 and October 2015.
In other cases, the property manager added the letters "MSA" to email addresses, ensuring they were invalid and guests were not prompted by TripAdvisor to leave a review.
Justice Mark Moshinsky today ordered Meriton to pay $3 million for breaching consumer law, after finding it engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct late last year.
"This conduct created a more positive or favourable impression of the quality and amenity of Meriton's serviced apartments, and had the effect of reducing, in the minds of consumers, awareness of the prevalence of service disruptions at Meriton's properties," the court order read.
Meriton was also banned for three years from selecting, filtering or limiting guest email addresses supplied to TripAdvisor without the person's consent.
It will also have to set up a program to train employees about their responsibilities under consumer law.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission took Meriton to court over the issue and said potential customers deserved to see the full picture when deciding where to book.
"Meriton's management directed staff to engage in 'masking' to stop potentially negative reviews from appearing on TripAdvisor," Commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement.
"This gave the impression Meriton accommodation was of a higher standard than otherwise may have been the case."
A woman has announced her plan to hold a March for Men in Melbourne, saying there has been "an assault on men collectively" in recent weeks.
Former University of Melbourne student Sydney Watson, who describes herself as a "conservative political commentator" has started a GoFundMe page for the event scheduled for August.
She takes issue with the narrative that has emerged declaring men need to change their behaviour, not women News.com.au reports.
"As many of you know, over the last number of weeks, it has felt like there has been an assault on men collectively," Ms Watson said in a YouTube video announcing the event.
"I know that this has upset a lot of men and women alike and a lot of people are very distressed that they don’t feel as though they can support men's rights, masculinity and men in general without being judged.
"I want Australians to rally together for masculinity, for men’s rights and just to demonstrate that we know that men matter too.
"I want to make it abundantly clear that the purpose of this rally is not to hate on women, diminish women’s rights or to make any negative statements about women."
The GoFundMe page has so far raised $1600 of its $5000 goal for the march that is planned to go ahead on August 25.