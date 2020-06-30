TODAY |

Bizarre footage shows US couple drawing guns at hundreds of protestors in St Louis

Source:  Associated Press

A couple pointed guns at protestors in St Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation.

The couple took exception to protestors – who were calling for the Mayor’s resignation – passing their palatial home. Source: Reuters

A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home yesterday in the upscale Central West End neighbourhood of the Missouri city.

In the video, the unidentified couple shouted at protestors, while people in the march moved the crowd forward, urging participants to ignore them.

Armed couple standing in front their house in St Louis confront protesters marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson's house Source: Associated Press

The group of at least 500 people were heading toward Mayor Lyda Krewson's home, chanting, “Resign Lyda, take the cops with you,” news outlets reported.

Resignation demands come after a Facebook live briefing last week, where Krewson read the names and addresses of several residents who wrote letters to the mayor suggesting she defund the police department.

The video was removed from Facebook and Krewson apologised, stating she didn't "intend to cause distress."

The names and letters are considered public records but Krewson's actions received heavy backlash.

An online petition calling for her resignation had about more than 43,000 signatures as of today.

“As a leader, you don’t do stuff like that ... it’s only right that we visit her at her home,” said State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, speaking into a megaphone at the protest yesterday.

