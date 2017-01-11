Bizarre bank robbery live streamed on Facebook - then he gives the cash away

The FBI has arrested a South Florida man following a bizarre string of events that included the robbery of a Miami bank and a bomb threat that clogged traffic along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

FBI spokesman Michael Leverock said in a news release that 35-year-old Enrique Antonio Gamez of Miramar is in federal custody.

He faces federal charges for his involvement in the Monday afternoon robbery of a Navy Federal Credit Union branch.

A second person was detained, but not charged. He was later released.

Live video of the robbery and rants about Russian hacking appeared on Facebook as the two travelled from Miami to Miami Beach.

A local Uber driver who posted the Facebook live videos also posted online to friends during the event, saying the man had a bomb and that he was a hostage.