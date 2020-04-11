Bittersweet Easter for coronavirus-hit Belgian chocolatiers

Health officials in Belgium declared chocolate factories "essential businesses", allowing chocolatiers to continue to sell chocolate eggs and Easter bunnies during the coronavirus lockdown.

Despite being able to stay open, sales are still down from previous years with the coronavirus crisis happening during their peak season.

Head of the Royal Belgian Association of the Chocolate, Pralines, Biscuit and Confectionary Guy Gallet said Easter usually represents "15 to 25 percent of the yearly income" for those in the chocolate industry but "this year that percentage is likely to be far lower."

Some of chocolatiers, have tried to keep the Easter spirit up, even in hard times.

Genevieve Trepant's of the Cocoatree chocolatier in Lonzee saw a funny photo of a bunny with a face mask.

It got her thinking and she now sells chocolate bunnies with a face mask of white chocolate.

Part of the money from the sale goes to the King Baudouin Foundation, a major charitable foundation supporting health care staff.

"It all started as humour, but then we decided to make something meaningful out of it, so this is my small contribution," she said.

In Belgium, the production of chocolate has an annual turnover of five billion Euros (almost six billion US dollars) with an annual consumption of six kilograms per person.