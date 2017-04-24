As bitter French campaign ends, Emmanuel Macron's team hit by document hack

 

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said today she believes she can pull off a surprise victory in France's high-stakes runoff tomorrow, while independent front-runner Emmanuel Macron suffered a document leak that his team called a bid to throw the vote.

In the first round of voting the public rejected the two main parties, selecting Mr Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Mr Macron.

Source: 1 NEWS

In an interview with The Associated Press in the final hours of a hostile, topsy-turvy campaign, Mrs Le Pen said that win or lose, "we changed everything."

She claimed an "ideological victory" for her populist, anti-immigrant worldview in an election that could change Europe's direction.

Mr Macron's political movement said today it has been the victim of a "massive and coordinated" hacking attack that led to the leak of campaign emails and financial documents.

In a statement, the En Marche movement said it was hacked a few weeks ago, and that the leaked documents have been mixed with false documents to "seed doubt and disinformation" and destabilize tomorrow's presidential runoff.

Fears of hacking, fake news manipulation and Russian meddling clouded the French campaign but had largely gone unrealised, until today's admission by Mr Macron's campaign that it had suffered an online pirate attack.

The candidates stopped campaigning at midnight Friday to give voters a day of reflection before the election. 

France's presidential voting watchdog called on the Interior Ministry today to look into claims by the Le Pen campaign that ballot papers are being tampered with nationwide to benefit Mr Macron.

The Le Pen campaign said electoral administrators in several regions who receive ballot papers for both candidates have found the Le Pen ballot "systematically torn up."

