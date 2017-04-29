Birth of critically endangered Southern Black Rhino calf captures hearts of zoo keepers

An Australian zoo has welcomed the arrival of a baby Southern Black Rhino calf, a species critically endangered.

Keeper Linda Matthews of the Taronga Western Plains Zoo said the unnamed female was born earlier this month.

"This is the fourth calf born in the past 12 years to the Zoo’s internationally renowned breeding programme," she said.

"Every birth is critical and hopefully this calf further highlights the need to protect these remarkable species."

"Currently there are about 4,200 Black Rhinos surviving in the wild. Poaching remains the major threat to their survival and in recent years has escalated due to the rising demand for their horn, which is used in Asian medicine and is a symbol of status."