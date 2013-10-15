Birmingham Airport grounds flights in latest instance of travel disruption in UK

Birmingham Airport in England has grounded all flights in what has become a week of travel chaos for the country in the lead-up to Christmas.

The airport was forced to temporarily suspend services following an "air traffic fault" at around 6pm Sunday local time (7am Monday NZT).



The airport said on their website, "Birmingham Airport has had to temporarily suspend services due to an air traffic control fault. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible".



"Passengers are advised to check with their airline regarding flight departures and arrivals. We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing to our passengers."