BioNTech says it plans to produce 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses

Source:  Associated Press

Germany's BioNTech, which developed the first Covid-19 vaccination on the market with American partner Pfizer, says it expects to produce 2 billion doses in 2021 with ramped-up manufacturing.

A member of a mobile vaccination team prepares a Covid-19 vaccination with Pfizer/Biontech vaccine for nursing home residents at a nursing home in Oberammergau, Germany. Source: Associated Press

Company CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin says with three manufacturing sites in the United States and three in Europe operating or coming online soon, it expects to approximately double the number of doses committed for this fiscal year.

The company said in a presentation overnight to the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that it is also looking to expand the people able to receive its vaccine to include pregnant women and children, among others.

As of January 10, the company says it has already shipped 32.9 million doses of its vaccine. The vaccine was 95 per cent effective in trials.

The company's vaccine currently has to be stored at extremely cold temperatures, making delivery to remote areas difficult. But the company says it's working on a more stable version.

