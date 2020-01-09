TODAY |

Bindi Irwin wishes dad could 'give strength' amid Australian wildfires

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Bindi Irwin wishes her late father Steve Irwin was around to "give advice and strength" amid the ongoing Australian wildfires.

Steve Irwin holding baby Bindi. Source: Instagram

The late Crocodile Hunter passed away in 2006 after being pierced in the heart by a stingray barb whilst filming a documentary, and as parts of his native Australia suffers devastating wildfires, his 21-year-old daughter Bindi can't help but wish he was around to help.

She wrote on Instagram: "Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia. I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires."

And although Steve isn't around, Bindi and her family - including mum Terri, brother Robert, and fiancé Chandler Powell - are doing what they can to continue his conservation efforts.

Bindi Irwin. Source: Instagram Bindi Irwin

She added: "I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud."

Bindi previously spoke about the fires when she assured her social media followers that Australia Zoo - which is run by her family - is safe from the fires.

The conservationist also revealed she and her family have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals affected by the fire.

She wrote: "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties.

"Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can."

On Thursday, it was reported that the death toll of animals killed by the fires has tragically surpassed an estimated one billion, which takes into account those killed in the fires, as well as those that will die from indirect causes such as starvation and dehydration.

