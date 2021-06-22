Bindi Irwin taking break from social media to help her mental health

Bindi Irwin is taking a break from social media for the sake of her mental health.

Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace Source: Instagram: Bindi Irwin

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star revealed today she will no longer be posting on Instagram or Twitter for the next month because she wants to focus on her mental health and her family.

Posting a picture of herself holding her three-month-old daughter Grace Warrior on Instagram, she wrote: “Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family."

"I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. (sic)”

Bindi went on to praise her followers who have recently told her how they are “protecting” their mental health, and said it is important to treat mental issues with “understanding and support”.

She added: “Recently, I’ve had many people reaching out to share their own stories of working hard to protect their mental health."

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin with their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Source: Instagram / Bindi Irwin

"Thank you for sharing and speaking your truth. To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you. These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed. Surround yourself with the light of people who genuinely care about you and will support you during the good times and the hard times. Remember there are helplines available.