Bindi Irwin pays tribute to the Crocodile Hunter on his 55th birthday

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter, has marked her dad's 55th birthday by posting an image to social media with the caption "always in our hearts".

Bindi Irwin. Source: Instagram Bindi Irwin

The 18-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of Steve Irwin, smiling and staring at a cockatoo.

Ms Irwin was eight when her father died in 2006 after being stabbed in the chest with a stingray barb while filming a documentary.

Her brother Bob has also recently paid tribute to their dad on The Tonight Show, following in his footsteps by sharing his passion and love for animals with host Jimmy Fallon.

"This is so cool to see you like this. You're actually your dad. I mean, you are just so excited," Fallon said.