Bin Laden's son poses a risk to the US, Obama administration says

The Obama administration imposed sanctions on a son of September 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, saying the younger bin Laden poses a risk to US national security.

Hamza bin Laden holds what the Taliban says is a piece of US helicopter wreckage in Ghazni, Afghanistan. Source: Associated Press

The State Department said Hamza bin Laden has been added to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list after he was "determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security."

Hamza bin Laden was officially named an al-Qaida member in 2014 by his father's successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The State Department says the younger Laden — in a 2015 audio message — called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals.

In an audio message last year, he threatened revenge against the US and warned Americans they would be targeted at home and abroad.

Hamza bin Laden also has called for lone wolf, or solo-operative, attacks against US, French, and Israeli interests in Washington, Paris and Tel Aviv.

"Hamza bin Laden is actively engaged in terrorism," the State Department said, adding that terrorism designations deny individuals access to the US financial system and "can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other US agencies and other governments."

Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

The State Department also announced penalties against Ibrahim al-Banna, a senior member of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

He served as that group's security chief and provided military and security guidance to its leadership.