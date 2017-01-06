 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Bin Laden's son poses a risk to the US, Obama administration says

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Obama administration imposed sanctions on a son of September 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, saying the younger bin Laden poses a risk to US national security.

Hamza bin Laden holds what the Taliban says is a piece of US helicopter wreckage in Ghazni, Afghanistan.

Hamza bin Laden holds what the Taliban says is a piece of US helicopter wreckage in Ghazni, Afghanistan.

Source: Associated Press

The State Department said Hamza bin Laden has been added to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list after he was "determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security."

Hamza bin Laden was officially named an al-Qaida member in 2014 by his father's successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The State Department says the younger Laden — in a 2015 audio message — called for acts of terrorism in Western capitals.

In an audio message last year, he threatened revenge against the US and warned Americans they would be targeted at home and abroad.

Hamza bin Laden also has called for lone wolf, or solo-operative, attacks against US, French, and Israeli interests in Washington, Paris and Tel Aviv.

"Hamza bin Laden is actively engaged in terrorism," the State Department said, adding that terrorism designations deny individuals access to the US financial system and "can assist or complement the law enforcement actions of other US agencies and other governments."

Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011.

The State Department also announced penalties against Ibrahim al-Banna, a senior member of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

He served as that group's security chief and provided military and security guidance to its leadership.

Al-Banna wrote a 2010 article in AQAP's English-language magazine, Inspire, hailing the September 11 attacks as virtuous, according to the State Department, and threatened to target Americans both domestically and abroad.

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

00:42
2
The family were sitting in the park when a shirtless man approached, hurling abuse at them.

'Go home!' Man unleashes vicious racial attack on family in Melbourne park

3
BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return

Auckland boy, 12, missing since Christmas Day is found

00:08
4
Brian Villiers filmed the 3.5m great white as it came right up to the family's boat on Lake Macquarie north of Sydney on Boxing Day.

Aussie boatie says great white shark that 'came flying towards boat' on lake 'needs to be caught'

00:20
5
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water


Ovation of the Seas.

Pictures: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Serious safety concerns' over using inflatable loungers in water

An Australian mum has warned that a lounger "engulfed" her daughter after the lining split.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ