Billionaire Facebook founder returns to Harvard 12 years after dropping out to receive honorary degree

Billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg returned to Harvard today to finally graduate 12 years after he dropped out to launch the popular social media platform Facebook worldwide.

Mr Zuckerberg, who like the graduates is a millennial, started Facebook in his Harvard dorm room in 2004.

What began as a closed networking site for Harvard students is now a global communications force with nearly 2 billion members.

During his commencement address, Mr Zuckerberg told graduates "if I get through this speech today it'll be the first time I actually finish something here at Harvard."

The 33-year-old then went on with his speech, telling the room it's up to them to bring purpose to the world, fight inequality and strengthen the global community.

"Change starts local," the Facebook CEO said this morning.

"Even global changes start small — with people like us."

He shared stories about graduates such as David Razu Aznar, a former city leader who led the effort to legalise gay marriage in Mexico City, and Agnes Igoye, who grew up in conflict zones in Uganda and now trains law enforcement officers.

"And this is my story too," Mr Zuckerberg added. "A student in a dorm room, connecting one community at a time, and keeping at it until one day we can connect the whole world."

He took to Facebook to announce his honorary degree, posting, "Mum, I always told you I'd come back and get my degree" along with a photo of him and his degree, standing next to his proud parents Edward and Karen Zuckerberg.

Facebook's effect has been profound. It has connected people who would have never met otherwise, letting them form supportive networks online and offline. And it has allowed people to communicate in developing countries even if they don't have a phone number or a smartphone.

Facebook CEO and Harvard dropout Mark Zuckerberg, left, is presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by Vice President and Secretary of Harvard University Marc Goodheart. Source: Associated Press

But it has also served to spread misinformation bordering on propaganda, hateful views and bullying, reflecting the worst parts of humanity back to us.

Mr Zuckerberg follows another famous Harvard dropout, Bill Gates, who spoke before its graduates a decade ago.