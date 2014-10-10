Billionaire among seven Americans killed in Bahamas helicopter crash

Police in the Bahamas say a helicopter flying from Big Grand Cay island to Fort Lauderdale, Florida has crashed, killing seven Americans on board.

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the cause of today's crash two miles off Grand Cay was under investigation.

It did not provide the names of the people killed but identified them as four women and three men.

The Register-Herald newspaper in Beckley, West Virginia, quoted Gov. Jim Justice as saying that one of the people killed in the crash was Chris Cline, whom the newspaper described as a "billionaire mining entrepreneur," ''coal tycoon" and "benefactor to southern West Virginia."

"West Virginia lost a super star, without any question," the newspaper quoted Justice as saying. "A giving, good man. I just love him with all my soul. ... As governor, I will tell you we've lost a great West Virginian."

Justice told the newspaper he could not yet officially identify anyone else who died in the crash.