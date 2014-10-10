TODAY |

Billionaire among seven Americans killed in Bahamas helicopter crash

Associated Press
More From
World
Accidents
Central and South America
North America

Police in the Bahamas say a helicopter flying from Big Grand Cay island to Fort Lauderdale, Florida has crashed, killing seven Americans on board.

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the cause of today's crash two miles off Grand Cay was under investigation.

It did not provide the names of the people killed but identified them as four women and three men.

The Register-Herald newspaper in Beckley, West Virginia, quoted Gov. Jim Justice as saying that one of the people killed in the crash was Chris Cline, whom the newspaper described as a "billionaire mining entrepreneur," ''coal tycoon" and "benefactor to southern West Virginia."

"West Virginia lost a super star, without any question," the newspaper quoted Justice as saying. "A giving, good man. I just love him with all my soul. ... As governor, I will tell you we've lost a great West Virginian."

Justice told the newspaper he could not yet officially identify anyone else who died in the crash.

It said police and civil aviation authorities were probing the crash.

More From
World
Accidents
Central and South America
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman having chiropractic back adjustment. Osteopathy, Alternative medicine, pain relief concept. Physiotherapy, sport injury rehabilitation
Physiotherapist struck off after asking to massage patient's genitals
2
No one was home or occupying the house at the time, as it was being renovated.
Bus smashes through the side of a house in Auckland
3
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
4
Detective Sergeant Kevin Blackman says the scam will continue until the wider public is aware.
Two charged with money laundering over sophisticated phone scam targeting elderly Kiwis
5
Climate change activists dressed in blood red robes at Tasman District Council.
Red-robed, ghostly faced activists demand action on climate change from Tasman decision-makers
MORE FROM
World
MORE
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Dunedin crash involving pedestrian results in death of 87-year-old man

Christchurch woman's death outlines danger of drinking and using spa pools - coroner report
In this image taken from video provided by Ben Hood, a firefighter works to extinguish a fire, Thursday, July 4, 2019, following an earthquake in Ridgecrest, Calif. (Ben Hood via AP)

Fires break out after Southern California rattled by strongest earthquake in 20 years

Duchess of Sussex visits Wimbledon to cheer on friend Serena Williams