Bill Gates to step down from Microsoft company board to dedicate time to philanthropy

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be stepping down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic efforts, including climate change.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Source: Getty

The American billionaire business magnate, 64, will also step down from the board of Berkshire Hathaway, billionaire investor Warren Buffett's holding company.

"I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change," Mr Gates announced today on LinkedIn.

"The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step."



Mr Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975, where he served as its CEO until 2000.

However, Mr Gates said stepping away from the Microsoft board "in no way means stepping away from the company".

"Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with [Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella] and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world.